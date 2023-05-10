Watch Now
Search for gunman who shot two employees at a Charlotte Ave. 7-Eleven

WTVF
Posted at 4:49 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 05:49:53-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search is on for a gunman who shot two convenience store workers early Wednesday morning.

It happened at a 7-Eleven around midnight and police need help finding the suspect.

This happened at the store on Charlotte Avenue, just off of I-40 near The Gulch. Metro Police said the gunman was attempting to rob the place.

Three employees were inside at the time of the hold-up. Two of them were shot.

Luckily police said they have non-life-threatening injuries, but they were taken to the hospital to be treated.

There was another robbery just 20 minutes before this one at an Exxon on West End Avenue. At this point, no word if the two cases could be connected.

If anyone knows anything at all about this, call Metro Police or Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. If you call Crime Stoppers, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

