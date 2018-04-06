Search For Missing 2-Year-Old Boy In Perry Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Perry County deputies searched Thursday night for a two-year-old boy believed to be taken by his father.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Dawson Bonee was taken by his father, Jeremy Bonee Thursday night. The boy was taken after some sort of incident at a home on Kelly Landing Road, southwest of Linden.
Investigators said Jeremy Bonee is the child's father but he doesn't have any parental rights to the child.
Deputies are also concerned because they believe Jeremy Bonee had been drinking alcohol.
The father was last seen driving a black Dodge truck with a standard cab on Lego School Road. The truck has a Tennessee license plate #6F4-0D4.
If you see either Bonee, you're asked to call 911 right away.