Search For Missing Woman Continues

But Lane's mother said they're not giving up the search for her daughter.
"We're aggressively looking for my daughter. We all still have faith. We love and miss her desperately and all want her home," said Wilma Taylor.
Saturday, the family created new flyers and decided to spilt up their search efforts in Gallatin, Lebanon, and Madison.
They have also been spreading the word on social media.
"We're willing to go out and do whatever we can to assist," said Taylor.
Have you seen this woman? Family and friends continue the search for Letitia Lane. She’s been missing for nearly a week. The last person she was seen with was killed in a police stand off on Friday. pic.twitter.com/OkzgwbROPn