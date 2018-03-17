Search For Missing Woman Continues

Kimberly Davis
5:43 PM, Mar 17, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The search for a missing woman has been ongoing after the last person she was with died in a police standoff.

A family gathered in prayer hoping to find their loved one who's been missing for nearly a week.

It was hard for Letitia Lane's son to hold back the emotions, as he described his mother to the search group in Madison on Saturday morning.

Letitia Lane went missing last Sunday, and things took a turn for the worse Friday afternoon after the last person she was seen with was killed in a police standoff.

But Lane's mother said they're not giving up the search for her daughter.

"We're aggressively looking for my daughter. We all still have faith. We love and miss her desperately and all want her home," said Wilma Taylor.

Saturday, the family created new flyers and decided to spilt up their search efforts in Gallatin, Lebanon, and Madison.

They have also been spreading the word on social media.

"We're willing to go out and do whatever we can to assist," said Taylor.

Lane's loved ones said they're still holding on to hope.

"We're not giving up until the final. Until we see her or hear some words that she's not alive," said Taylor.

If you've seen Lane you have been urged to call police.

