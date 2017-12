CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Officials in Clarksville said they’re searching for a missing 49-year-old man.

Reports stated Shon Allen McAleer has not been seen or heard from by family since late 2016.

Authorities described him as standing around six feet tall and weighing approximately 250 pounds.

Police said it’s believed he’s homeless. Anyone with information on McAleer’s whereabouts has been urged to contact Detective Tanner Pew with the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, extension 5365.