Search underway for hit-and-run driver who killed La Vergne man

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search is on for the driver responsible for hitting and killing a man walking along Old Nashville Highway near Murray Lane early Thursday morning.

Family members have identified the victim as 67-year-old Orrin Craig Murray. The fatal crash happened not far from his home in La Vergne.

Christine Murray, a longtime friend and neighbor, says she’s known Craig all her life.

“I lived here 84 years,” Christine said. “Craig lived right up the street in that house. I knew him when he was born and when his brother was born.”

Over the years, their bond grew through shared memories and time spent in the same motorcycle club. Christine keeps old photos of them together in a cherished album.

Christine said that even in his late 60s, Craig remained active, walking everywhere and often stopping by her house.

“He walked up and down this highway, go up here to the store two and three times a day,” she said. “We would talk about the old days and how we were doing and sat there.”

But on Thursday morning, that routine ended in tragedy.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Craig was struck by a vehicle between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. along the narrow stretch of highway. The driver fled the scene.

Friends said Craig would walk to a store down the road from his house multiple times a day. They believe he was either on his way there or heading home when he was struck.

Christine is heartbroken.

“I think that’s terrible because it’s terrible for anybody to do anything like that,” she said. “He was an upright and good guy.”

Now, she’s calling for justice.

“I think they should serve time if they did that,” she added.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information about the driver or vehicle to contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol Emergency Dispatch Communications Center at 615-744-309, then press 0 and request to speak with Trooper Lloyd Elliott.

