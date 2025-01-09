Search warrant at alleged brothel leads to 5 men being arrested for promoting prostitution

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Traffic became chaotic on Hobson Pike in Antioch today as law enforcement executed a federal search warrant on a home suspected of operating as a brothel. Metro Nashville Police Department, along with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), TBI, and FBI agents, arrested five men in connection with the investigation.

“This home was, in essence, a brothel, and when we got inside during the search warrant, our assumptions proved true,” said MNPD spokesperson Don Aaron.

Authorities discovered business cards, ledgers promoting prostitution, more than a pound of marijuana, and other evidence.

“The upstairs of the home had been converted into several small rooms that were clearly being used for the purpose of prostitution,” Aaron added.

The five men fled as law enforcement arrived but were later apprehended.

“At this point in time, we believe they are from Venezuela,” Aaron said.

All five men, ranging in age from 22 to 37, are facing charges of promoting prostitution, felony marijuana possession, and evading arrest. Some of them face additional charges:

Gianfranco Augusto Barazarte-Morales, 31 : Implicated in a September 17th shooting at another suspected brothel on Mt. View Road, Barazarte-Morales faces charges of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, felony gun possession, and promoting prostitution.

: Implicated in a September 17th shooting at another suspected brothel on Mt. View Road, Barazarte-Morales faces charges of aggravated assault, felony reckless endangerment, felony gun possession, and promoting prostitution. Felix Rafael Ortega, 27 : Charged with promoting prostitution, evading arrest, felony marijuana possession, and possession of "Tusi," a mix of cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl, and other drugs.

: Charged with promoting prostitution, evading arrest, felony marijuana possession, and possession of "Tusi," a mix of cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl, and other drugs. Elmer Humberto Aparicio-Castillo, 27 : Facing charges of promoting prostitution, evading arrest, felony marijuana possession, and felony gun possession. A semi-automatic pistol linked to him was found using an ATF-trained dog.

: Facing charges of promoting prostitution, evading arrest, felony marijuana possession, and felony gun possession. A semi-automatic pistol linked to him was found using an ATF-trained dog. Idenis Alexander Sanchez-Paredes, 22 : Charged with promoting prostitution, felony marijuana possession, evading arrest, and criminal impersonation.

: Charged with promoting prostitution, felony marijuana possession, evading arrest, and criminal impersonation. Wilfredo Jose Mata-Fornerino, 37: Charged with promoting prostitution, felony marijuana possession, and evading arrest.

Barazarte-Morales’ September 17th charges stem from a shooting that injured two men at a suspected brothel. Police believe this incident is linked to the larger investigation.

Police are also investigating connections to another brothel discovered last year on Bart Drive, where three men were murdered.

“When we combine together to advance investigations, nothing but good is going to happen,” Aaron said.

The investigation, which has been ongoing for months, remains active as authorities continue to piece together connections between the suspected brothels.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com