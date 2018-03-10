Search Warrants Issued In Case Of Missing Firefighter

Fair
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - As the search for a missing Nashville firefighter continues, authorities issued two search warrants to continue their investigation.
Jesse Reed has been missing since early this week. His vehicle was found submerged in the Tennessee River early Tuesday morning at Mason’s Boat Dock on Bluff Point Drive.
Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis issued the following statement Friday night.
"We are in the middle of working a missing persons case. We are going to continue to move forward with our operation of what we're doing. It would be irresponsible not to do all we can to find Mr. Reed.At this time, there are search warrants being executed in Cheatham and Humphreys Counties , however, at this time I have no evidence to indicate that Mr. Reed is not in the waterWe are going to continue in our efforts to give closure to this family.We are continuing to ask for prayers and quick resolve in this case."
