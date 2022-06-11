Seasonal Today, But Heating Up Next Week

Henry's morning forecast: Saturday, June 11, 2022

It’s Day 3 of CMA Fest and the weather continues to cooperate for festival goers. Highs Saturday will be seasonal in the upper 80s. While it will be a little more humid than days past, it will not be unbearable outdoors. Just make sure you drink plenty of water and wear sunscreen.

If you are heading to the concerts at Nissan Stadium this evening, the weather will remain pleasant under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday and into the upcoming week, temperatures climb into the mid to upper 90s as a high-pressure ridge builds into the southeast. This type of pattern in the summer months means extremely hot conditions can be expected. While highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, heat indices (what it feels like) will range from 105-110. It is possible we could have some heat advisories issued this week.