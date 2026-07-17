Sebastian Rogers’ father sues sheriff, DCS over handling of missing Tenn. teen case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The father of missing teenager Sebastian Rogers has filed two federal lawsuits accusing Tennessee child welfare officials and Sumner County authorities of failing his son.

Sebastian disappeared from his mother and stepfather’s Hendersonville home on Feb. 26, 2024, when he was 15. He has autism and other developmental conditions.

One lawsuit accuses the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services of failing to protect Sebastian despite investigating his household twice before he disappeared.

The complaint says a 2022 investigation documented Sebastian’s fear that his stepfather, Christopher Proudfoot, would hurt him after Sebastian disclosed sexual abuse that allegedly occurred while he lived in California.

A second investigation began in 2023 after allegations that Proudfoot physically abused Sebastian. According to the lawsuit, Proudfoot admitted striking Sebastian in the stomach with the back of his hand, but DCS closed the case as “No Services Needed.”

The lawsuit also alleges DCS failed to contact Seth Rogers during that investigation despite his shared custody of Sebastian. Rogers argues the agency documented warning signs but failed to remove Sebastian, place him with his father or provide other protections. Sebastian disappeared about nine months later.

The second lawsuit accuses Sumner County, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Eric Craddock and Detective Brandon Carter of mishandling the investigation.

It alleges investigators failed to properly secure the home, independently verify Proudfoot’s alibi or investigate why surveillance cameras were reportedly not working. It also claims the search was scaled back after about a week, only one detective was assigned and some tips were not pursued.

Rogers says the sheriff’s office has not communicated with him for approximately 18 months. The lawsuit against Sumner County seeks at least $10 million in compensatory damages, while the DCS lawsuit seeks at least $15 million. Both also seek punitive damages and court-ordered reforms.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Sebastian remains missing. The Amber Alert is still active, and the FBI is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to him. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-TBI-FIND.