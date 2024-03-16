SEC Saturday Roundup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After watching the top three seeds depart in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, Bridgestone Arena played host to a pair of thrilling semifinals on Saturday.

No. 4 seed Auburn and no. 6 Florida looked the part of title contenders, emerging victorious in the contest.

AUBURN 73, MISSISSIPPI STATE 66

Auburn overcame a slow start to tie the game at 31-all at the half, and then took the lead with a 12-4 run to start the second half on the way to their 26th victory of the season.

Chad Baker-Mazara led four Tigers in double figures with 13 points, including a big three late to halt a Mississippi State run, much to the delight of a crowd that was heavily pro-Auburn after Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama were all eliminated on Friday.

Josh Hubbard had a big second half to finish with a game-high 20 as Mississippi State kept it close. The Bulldogs were the first team to lose by single digits to Auburn all year.

Bruce Pearl's Tigers advance to the SEC Tournament final for the first time since 2019 when it defeated Tennessee for the program's first tournament title since 2019.

FLORIDA 95 TEXAS A&M 90

Florida held off Texas A&M 95-90 to advance to face Auburn in Sunday's final.

The Gators shot 49 percent and hit 14 three-point field goals to rally from a 52-40 halftime deficit. Denzel Aberdeen had 20 and Belmont transfer Will Richard scored 19 as the Gators put up 53 second half points.

Wade Taylor IV put up 30 points in the losing effort for Texas A&M, which dropped to 20-14, but like Mississippi State, likely moved from the bubble to end the NCAA Tournament field with a pair of wins in Nashville.