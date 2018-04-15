Second Amendment Rally Held In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Saturday on the streets of Nashville, a group held a response to the gun control marches seen across the country in March, including right here at home.
This time, those taking a stand were people worried that this country's second amendment could soon be curtailed.
Sallye Hook and others showed up, saying they were using their first amendment rights to protect their second. Some at the rally said preventing mass shootings at schools and other places starts with a conversation away from guns.
"I felt like we need to be more responsible in responding to mental health. Mental health is a huge problem that we have," Hook said.
Similar second amendment rallies were held in other cities across the country Saturday.