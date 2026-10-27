NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a major step forward in the fight against food insecurity, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee officially broke ground Tuesday on a massive new distribution hub off Donelson Pike.

The $95 million, 200,000-square-foot facility—located on a 23-acre parcel near Nashville International Airport—marks a pivotal expansion for the non-profit organization as demand for food assistance continues to rise across the region.

WATCH: Second Harvest breaks ground on new campus near Nashville airport

Second Harvest breaks ground on new campus near Nashville airport

After operating at near-capacity for years out of its Metro Center headquarters, food bank leaders say the expanded site will nearly double Second Harvest's cold storage capabilities. The upgraded space will allow the organization to rescue and distribute millions more pounds of fresh produce, meat, and dairy products annually to families across 46 Middle and West Tennessee counties.

Beyond logistics and expanded warehousing, the new campus will feature a dedicated "Neighbor Care Center." The innovative community space will bring several local non-profit partners under one roof, providing families with access to wrap-around services, health resources, and emergency aid in a single location.

Crews are set to begin heavy site preparation immediately following Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony, with construction timelines aiming to bring the distribution center fully operational over the coming months.

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