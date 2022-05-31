Second Harvest Food Bank spending $90,000 more on gas during one of the busiest times of the year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Second Harvest Food Bank may be in the food business, but fuel is top of the mind these days.

With 19 trucks traveling 8,200 miles a week, hauling much-need nourishment is starting to break the bank.

The tractor-trailers that Second Harvest owns run on diesel. Currently priced at $5.35, just one gallon cost $2.29 more than a year ago.

"We are asking the community to help," said Ally Parsons, Chief Development & Marketing Officer at Second Harvest Food Bank. "Right now, summer is a difficult time for families, and people don't necessarily associate that. But when kids are outside of school and they rely on those free and reduced meals that they get in the school-year, families are then left to provide during the summer, and so they're also struggling with being able to fill up their gas tanks and afford groceries due to inflation."

The bad timing hasn't forced Second Harvest to cut out any routes just yet, although the organization is currently spending $90,000 more on gas than a year ago.

Second Harvest is accepting both food and monetary donations. Every dollar you donate provides four meals to a family in need. You can make a donation on their website.