Second man arrested for shooting of 26-year-old woman in Green Hills

Brady Headington
Police responded to a shooting Monday night of a 26-yr-old woman on Esteswood Dr. The woman was shot three times during what police believe was an attempted robbery.
Posted at 8:12 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 21:12:59-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have arrested the second suspect in the case of a woman shot in a Green Hills neighborhood where she was walking.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said that a 26-year-old woman was walking on Esteswood Drive at Trimble Road when two men jumped out of a dark sedan and attempted to rob her of her cell phone. The woman was shot three times in areas of her arms and legs.

On Thursday night, police arrested Desmond Tyler, 22, as the second suspect. Authorities charged him with attempted criminal homicide, attempted especially aggravated kidnapping and attempted aggravated robbery.

The first arrested suspect Michael A. Green, 19, had been taken into custody early Sunday morning. Green was charged with the same crimes as Tyler, but faces carjacking charges, use of a gun in the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful gun possession.

