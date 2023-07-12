Second suspect in deadly Independence Day shooting arrested, 5 more sought

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A second suspect in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on the 4th of July was arrested Tuesday.

Erion Nesbitt, 17, has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault and unlawful gun possession for the death of 27-year-old Christopher L. Harris, according to Metro police.

Harris was shot at by seven suspects at the Overlook Ridge Apartments in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Pike on July 4.

The first suspect in the shooting, 16-year-old Jaden Wright, was arrested on July 6 and charged with criminal homicide.

Metro police say "surveillance footage from the scene and information from the community" resulted in Nesbitt being identified as an additional suspect and led to his eventual arrest by detectives with the Specialized Investigations Division.

The investigation into the other five shooters is ongoing.

