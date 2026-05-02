Security threat prompts evacuation at Smokies aquarium

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies was evacuated earlier in the day after a reported security threat, according to a statement shared by the attraction.

Aquarium officials said the building was cleared “out of an abundance of caution” to ensure the safety of all guests and team members.

Authorities responded and remain on-site conducting a thorough investigation.

While officials said they believe the threat may be a false alarm, they are waiting for guidance from law enforcement before resuming normal operations.

The aquarium said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.