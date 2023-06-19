See how this Hermitage church stepped up to help their fellow neighbor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Father's Day is a day to give thanks to all the dads and father figures in our lives. But for one Hermitage family, Sunday was a difficult day and that's why one church stepped up to help.

Yeu Thach, a loving husband and father drowned while swimming at Percy Priest Lake three weeks ago.

He and his wife -- Somaly Ke, owned "The Donut Palace" in Hermitage.

Now, Somaly is left to handle the business alone.

But this Father's Day, the "Mt. Gilead Baptist Church" wanted to help, giving her one-thousand dollars to enjoy the day with her children in memory of her husband.

"We just want her to know that she's part of our community," said the Pastor's wife, Jacquita Mitchell. "We're within walking distance, we couldn't imagine not being supportive during this time.

The family says they're thankful for all the support from the community and remain committed to carrying on Yee's legacy through delicious treats and warm smiles.