See Nashville represented in Qatar at the World Cup

NASHVILLE. TENN. (WTVF) — The U.S. Men's National Team goes against Wales in the FIFA World Cup Monday and you may see some familiar faces on screen.

Two players from Nashville SC, Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore, are part of the national team playing in Qatar. They are joining 24 others in representing the U.S.

"I couldn't wait any longer," Zimmerman said. "I was like,' hey man, have you heard from Greg? What's the word?' And he [Moore] was like, 'hey I'm in!' I was just so overjoyed because it's so rare to have two guys from the same club team who play next to each other go to the World Cup."

Nashville SC is giving you a chance to cheer them on!

The team is holding watch parties this week, on Monday for the game against Wales and on Friday against England.

Both watch parties will be at 1 p.m. on their respective days at the Lo Siento Goal Post Club at GEODIS Park.

The party is free and you can reserve a standing room spot or a table by preordering a food package.

