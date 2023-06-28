Watch Now
See which of your favorite stores are coming to the new Tanger Outlets in Antioch

Tanger Outlets
Toney Cook
Tanger Outlets expected to open in the fall of 2023.
Tanger Outlets
Posted at 6:25 AM, Jun 28, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Get ready to do some shopping! We are now getting an idea of what stores will be opening up shop at the new Tanger Outlets being built in Antioch.

The shopping center opens up in the fall.

NewsChannel 5 confirmed these stores are opening up:

  • Bath & Body Works
  • Crumbl Cookie
  • Express
  • American Eagle
  • Victoria's Secret
  • Red Bicycle Coffee
  • Nike
  • Levi's
  • Carter's
  • J Crew Factory
  • Pottery Barn
  • Claire's
  • Banana Republic
  • Michael Kors
  • Oakley
  • Crocs
  • Tanger Pizza
  • Swarvosky
  • Puma
  • Sunglass Hut
  • Coach
  • Ralph Lauren
  • Columbia

If you have ever visited a Tanger Outlets before at one of its more than 30 locations across the country, then you probably know what to expect.
There will of course also be food because you do not want to shop hungry. Prince's Hot Chicken is expected to have a spot at the outlets or you can eat at Tanger Pizza and more restaurants will likely be added to the list too.

Tanger Outlets is expected to bring a lot of economic growth to the Antioch area and Davidson County as a whole and add a sense of community to the Century Farms development.

