See which of your favorite stores are coming to the new Tanger Outlets in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Get ready to do some shopping! We are now getting an idea of what stores will be opening up shop at the new Tanger Outlets being built in Antioch.

The shopping center opens up in the fall.

NewsChannel 5 confirmed these stores are opening up:

Bath & Body Works

Crumbl Cookie

Express

American Eagle

Victoria's Secret

Red Bicycle Coffee

Nike

Levi's

Carter's

J Crew Factory

Pottery Barn

Claire's

Banana Republic

Michael Kors

Oakley

Crocs

Tanger Pizza

Swarvosky

Puma

Sunglass Hut

Coach

Ralph Lauren

Columbia

If you have ever visited a Tanger Outlets before at one of its more than 30 locations across the country, then you probably know what to expect.

There will of course also be food because you do not want to shop hungry. Prince's Hot Chicken is expected to have a spot at the outlets or you can eat at Tanger Pizza and more restaurants will likely be added to the list too.

Tanger Outlets is expected to bring a lot of economic growth to the Antioch area and Davidson County as a whole and add a sense of community to the Century Farms development.