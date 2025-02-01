'See you in court': Bill sparks legal concerns over constitutionality among lawmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With a supermajority in both the House and the Senate, it was easy for state lawmakers to pass a new immigration bill that makes it a felony for local elected officials to vote for sanctuary cities.

“Now we stand ready to assist the President in his further agenda for public safety for our state,” said Gov. Bill Lee.

Tennessee doesn't allow for sanctuary cities to begin with, but this bill would further punish lawmakers who try. They could be removed from their positions and face up to six years in prison.

“So, we are going to make felons out of commissioners, mayors, council members, and others because they vote on something that we do not agree with. That's incredibly bad precedence,” said Democrat Rep. Antonio Parkinson.

The Metro Council's immigrant caucus released a statement saying, “See you in court.”

Vice Chair Councilwoman Zulfat Suara says this is unconstitutional as they should be able to carry out their elected duties without fear.

“If they get away with this, then what's next? It could be our votes on anything else in the future. It could be women's rights,” explained Suara. “It could be anything because this is a slippery slope, and if you let them do it one time, they'll continue to do it.”

The bill creates state grant funds to encourage local law enforcement to participate in something called 287G, a partnership between ICE and officers that gives them the power to enforce federal immigration law.

“This bill is certainly necessary to deal with individuals that are here illegally,” said Republican Rep. Chris Todd. “That's the key word: illegally. They broke into this country. They broke our laws, and they need to come in through the right way.”

A new marker will be placed on driver licenses for those who are undocumented, DACA recipients, and permanent residents. Republicans say this will help prevent people who aren't U.S. citizens from registering to vote. But Democrats say this reminds them of when Nazis made Jews wear badges to set them apart.

“You will see that there is a human cost to this,” said Democrat Rep. Gabby Salinas. “You will see that these are not just numbers, and that you can say illegal this and illegal that, and then call yourself a Christian.”

Lastly, the bill creates a Tennessee border czar to serve as a federal liaison with the Trump administration and ICE officials. These new policies are set to cost the state more than $5 million during the first year.

The department would only last during the Trump administration. Per the bill, it would “sunset” or stop at the end of the Trump administration. Legislators would have to renew the department if they want it to continue after 2028.

