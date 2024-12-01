Self-defense class looks to keep Alyssa Lokits's memory alive by empowering women

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — Months after Alyssa Lokits was shot and killed while out on a run her family is helping to keep her memory alive.

A jiujitsu instructor at Fleet Feet Nashville taught a small handful of women various moves and grips to use if they encountered an assailant.

The business held the class after talking with Alyssa’s siblings, who wanted to make sure to keep her memory alive while also giving the community tools to be safer.

Standing 5 foot 1, Sierra Cross was one of those women. She signed up for the free class as she’s worried about keeping herself safe given her stature.

“It’s one of those things you hear about it on the news. It will never happen in my area and then it unfortunately did,” said Cross. “Like I’m small but knowing that can work in my favor being closer to the ground being able to throw my weight.”

She has a young daughter at home which gave Cross even more motivation to sign up for a self-defense class at the Nashville Fleet Feet.

It was held in honor of Alyssa Lokits who was shot and killed in October while out for a run on the Mill Creek Greenway, the same greenway Cross and her daughter go to.

“It just kind of shocked me that it was that close,” said Cross.

“My manager and other people run that Greenway all the time,” said community manager, Bailey Jo Carter.

FleetFeet Nashville connected with Alyssa's family agreeing to help keep her legacy alive by empowering other women.

“I think it can save someone’s life in some capacity,” said Carter.

“I feel safer walking to my car, and I feel a little more pep in my step a little more grit, my teeth, a little, bouncing my step for sure,” said Cross.

Fleet Feet Nashville says they plan to hold more self-defense classes come the new year.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at amanda.roberts@newschannel5.com.