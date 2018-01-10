Semi Fire Closes I-40 East In Dickson County

5:32 AM, Jan 10, 2018
2 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DICKSON, Tenn. - A fire involving a tractor trailer has closed a portion of Interstate 40 East in Dickson County.

The incident was reported early Wednesday morning in eastbound lanes near the I-840 exit.

Details of the crash were not known.

The issue has closed the interstate in the area. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top