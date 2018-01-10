Semi Fire Closes I-40 East In Dickson County

DICKSON, Tenn. - A fire involving a tractor trailer has closed a portion of Interstate 40 East in Dickson County.

The incident was reported early Wednesday morning in eastbound lanes near the I-840 exit.

BREAKING: SEMI FIRE shutting down I-40 EB on Dickson-Williamson Co line near I-840 #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/RRkT9Pqw8X — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) January 10, 2018

Details of the crash were not known.

The issue has closed the interstate in the area. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.