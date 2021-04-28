Watch
Senate OKs bill to legalize to-go alcoholic drinks in Tennessee, now headed to Lee’s desk

WTVF
alcohol to go
Posted at 11:38 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 12:38:16-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The State Senate has passed a bill that would legalize to-go alcoholic drinks in Tennessee. It’s now headed to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk for signature.

The Senate approved the legislation Wednesday, after it was previously approved in the House.

When the COVID-19 shutdown first started and bars and restaurants closed their doors to customers, Gov. Lee signed an order to allow to-go drinks to be legally purchased in Tennessee.

The rule was helpful to many establishments that didn't have other ways to make money.

