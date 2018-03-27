Senator Alexander Blames Dems For Looming Insurance Increases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) blamed Democrats for the failure of an effort to keep health insurance prices from spiking. The sticking point? The Hyde Act, a measure that prevents taxpayer funds from paying for abortion.

"I'm upset for the plumber in Tennessee making $60,000 and paying $20,000 for his or her insurance," said Sen. Alexander.

He was part of a bi-partisan group of Senators who got together last year to try to shore up costs associated with the Affordable Care Act, which has seen dramatic price increases over the last couple of years.

Those negotiations looked hopeful with both sides saying they were close to a deal. Last week, the negotiations stalled out over applying the Hyde Act to the deal.

Democrats weren't willing to accept a deal that would remove abortion coverage from some subsidized plans in a handful of states, Tennessee and Kentucky not among them.

While Democrats said applying the amendment would restrict women's health care, Sen. Alexander said Republicans made every effort to meet in the middle: "President Trump moved the Republicans as far to the center as possible, and the Democrats just blocked it."

The same issue nearly derailed the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. Democrats were unwilling to give ground on the issue a second time. Senator Alexander said that issue could wind up costing families as insurance regulators prepare for the next round of increases on October 1.

"I hope it's not just cynical politics."

Alexander's comments were made at a Nashville Rotary Club meeting at the Wild Horse Saloon.