Senator Thelma Harper's legacy continues in annual Easter egg hunt.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of Nashville’s annual Easter traditions is continuing this year, but without the woman who started it. Senator Thelma Harper’s "Kids Are Special Too” Easter Egg Hunt was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic, but it’s back and bigger than ever this year.

It's happening at Metro Police Academy in North Nashville at 1 p.m. Families are encouraged to arrive between 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. The first 500 children to arrive will receive a free gift.

Senator Harper passed away almost a year ago so this is the first time in decades the egg hunt is going on without her. Harper was the longest serving female State Senator in Tennessee and the first African American woman to be elected to the State Senate.

The “Kids Are Special Too” Easter Egg Hunt is celebrating 37 years this year. It originally began in 1983 as a way to bring city leaders and the community together to help local children.

A lot of work went into this year’s event, which includes 5,000 real eggs, all decorated, that will be hidden around the academy. There will also be a kids zone, music, food and Easter bunny on site.

Harper’s daughter, Linda, said this was all possible because of how much help she has received from the community.

"I’ve felt the love of the community, I felt that everyone was ready for this, now was the time. And if they could just rally behind me as they have, I knew we could do it. "I am just honored, blessed and overly emotional about being able to continue on this legacy."