Senior living facility brings joy with Turkey Trot obstacle course

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of us have grand traditions for Thanksgiving. A place in Nashville set out Tuesday to make a new tradition.

With running bibs, a drink station and an obstacle course waiting, something was going on at Woodcrest at Blakeford on Tuesday. It's a place working in senior care.

Resident Ron McAbee was in for what was about to happen.

"I competed in baseball, I competed in basketball," he smiled, thinking back to his years growing up. "I'm sure almost everybody around here is competitive!"

Resident Lois Carrier was in for it too. She's got a sense for adventure.

"I thought,'well, I'd never done that before. This would be wonderful,'" she said.

So, what was it that that had everyone lined up?

It was the idea of life enrichment coordinator Emily Carro.

"I'm trying to start a new tradition here at the Blakeford," she said. "I'm having a Turkey Trot. It's pretty much like a race."

"How do you think it's gonna go?" we asked Ron.

"Oh, I don't think I'm going to hurt myself," he laughed. "The other people watching, they better watch out!"

The residents were taken through a series of challenges at the facility, including a game of bowling and put-put golf.

"This is more than what I usually do at physical therapy," said Ron. "It's good to have fun like this."

"I saw friends of mine going through it that wouldn't ordinarily have done something like that," said Lois. "I've never been athletic. This is my first experience of being athletic."

At each challenge and obstacle, there were faces of smiling encouragement from staff and fellow residents.

"They're going to use this as their therapy minutes for the day," Emily said. "We're going to do some occupational therapy exercises. I just hope my residents feel accomplished. I hope they have fun during this whole thing and realize they can do hard things. I hope they challenge and push themselves, and walk away feeling like they've accomplished something greater."

"How'd that make you feel when you went across that finish line?" we asked Lois.

"Oh, that made you feel like you're somebody important, and that you were just the only one that was winning," she said. "It was certainly exciting. Had a ball. I would do it again if they did it tomorrow!"

"You gonna be back at it next year?" we asked Lois.

"Yes, I will!" she said. "You can count on me being first in line."