Seniors face anxiety while returning to a pre-pandemic normalcy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the new mask guidance issued by the CDC Thursday and more children being vaccinated Thursday was a big step forward in returning to normal.

But while these changes are welcomed by some, CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Eugenia Zukerman says many find them intimidating, especially those in our senior community.

Shortly after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease, she wrote a book about the journey. She's now speaking with seniors and says her message hits home for those who been isolated for more than a year.

"I think the key to it is to stay positive. Do not sit at home and cry. Do not make yourself into someone who is frightened, said Zukerman. You have to live, every day. You can choose what kind of a day you want to have."

She says she's doing that by writing poems every day and making sure she gets in a walk.

And for adults who are now caring for their own parents, Zukerman said it's important to be sure to listen to your loved one.

She encourages caregivers to be patient and know that, for them, this has been about life and death.