Seniors over the age of 70 could see a three-month grocery tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's no secret that it's getting more expensive to feed your family.

"Everything costs more, but you have to have it," shopper Debby Brian said.

For people on a fixed income, paying these higher prices is especially tough.

Susan Sizemore — communications director for FiftyForward, a nonprofit that helps seniors in Middle Tennesse — said the increases are not just a financial pinch for seniors, but a setback that means making hard choices.

"A lot of people are having to choose between medications and food, and you know, food prices have just increased exponentially, even the basics," she said.

Sizemore said as prices keep increasing, they're seeing more people signing up for their food assistance program.

"One of the places we're seeing a definite need and ability to increase our service area is through our 50 Forward Fresh Program, which is a basic meal delivery program during the weekday. We're seeing more and more people who really can't make ends meet, who are contacting us to get assistance," she said.

Every dollar counts, which is why Sizemore welcomes House Bill 243 currently under consideration.

It would enact a sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients for seniors over 70 years old.

If passed, the tax-free event would last three months from July 1 to Sept. 30. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Michael Hale.

Tennessee is one of 13 states with a tax on groceries. It's 4%, but shopper JoAnne Rice said getting rid of it would be a big help.

"Anything would help and especially for seniors you know," she said.