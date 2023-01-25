Serial burglar attempts to sell thousands of dollars' worth of stolen guitars and equipment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — MNPD is on the lookout for a suspect connected to several residential burglaries. The suspect showed up on the police's radar again on Monday for trying to sell thousands of dollars' worth of stolen guitars and equipment.

The equipment was stolen from a West Nashville home in the middle of the day, and the thief tried to sell it within a matter of hours of it going missing.

The owner of Blues Vintage Guitars, Gabriel Hernandez, said the suspect's lack of knowledge about guitars is what initially tipped him off.

"He didn’t know about the gear that he had. He also had a guitar that you don't see all the time," Hernandez said.

Hernandez’s suspicions were confirmed when he found a receipt with the real owner’s name on it and a number from the shop that last worked on the guitar.

Hernandez somehow convinced the suspect to leave the stolen equipment at the shop, but little did the suspect know: Hernandez was on to his game.

Hernandez worked with the police to try to take down the suspect. He promised him on the phone that his money was waiting for him.

The suspect didn't show up to collect the cash; instead, he sent a friend to the shop.

"As soon as that gentleman stepped out of the car and came to the front door, he was surrounded by the police and detectives waiting for them to show up," Hernandez explained.

Police haven't caught the suspect yet, and he's already threatened Hernandez.

"His exact words to me were, 'you’ve done played me.' I didn’t say anything and the next thing he said was, 'that’s the last thing you’ll ever do,' and he hung up," Hernandez said.

Sean Mallon owns the equipment that was stolen; he found out his home was broken into hours before the suspect came to the shop.

“Furniture was thrown over and mattresses tossed over. There was equipment he didn’t take. It was just thrown around the floor. He got a handgun and also the police got a serial number," Sean Mallon said.

The suspect wasn't caught, but Mallon was able to get back most of the equipment and instruments stolen. He said there’s still about $2,000 worth of equipment missing, but he's happy to have most of it back.

The handgun is still missing. The suspect is still on the run. Police say if you know of his whereabouts call them. The number for Crime Stoppers is 615-742-7463.