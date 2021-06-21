Serial rapist Jason Burdick denied new trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jason Burdick, the so-called Wooded Rapist who terrorized much of Tennessee for years, will not get a new trial.

Burdick recently filed for post-conviction relief, arguing he deserved another trial. NewsChannel 5 has learned that the Davidson County Criminal Court has rejected Burdick's request for a new trial.

He was convicted years ago after terrorizing much of the Mid-State before he was caught in 2008.

Police said Burdick attacked at night in wooded areas, sneaking into homes. They believe he committed at least 13 rapes in Davidson, Williamson and Wilson counties dating back to 1994 before he was caught prowling in a neighborhood.

The DNA evidence was overwhelming against him, and no significant mistakes were made during his trial. The now-51-year-old is serving a 71-year-sentence.