NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A serial robbery suspect involved in at least six different cases was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Durham, 43, was arrested by detectives in Metro Nashville police's Violent Crimes Division around 5:20 p.m. after he attempted to flee the area in a vehicle.

Metro police said the arrest took place in the 1800 block of Dickerson Pike after detectives deployed spike strips, stopping a white pickup truck driven by Durham.