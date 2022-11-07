SESAC Nashville Music Awards returns to in-person event for first time since pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time since 2019, the Nashville Music Awards returned to an in-person celebration and there was lots of excitement as people got the chance to celebrate songwriters and publishers once again.

"The superstars wouldn't be superstars without the songwriters behind the song and so I feel like it's so cool with the SESAC and BMI and the ASCAP awards just honoring the songwriters. I always love being here," songwriter and band member of Runaway June, Jennifer Wayne, said.

Blanco Brown and Lee Brice took the stage to kick off the event.

A night honoring singers and songwriters that was missed by many.

"We're so pumped to be back, we're so happy to have everybody here. It's going to be a wonderful night," Dawson Anderson said.

On Monday the ASCAP awards will follow, then Tuesday the BMI awards, all leading up the the 56th annual CMA Awards show.

A show CMA's Executive Producer, Robert Deaton said will feature lots of Nashville talent and special tributes.

It's getting HOT in Nashville because the stars of #CMAawards are HEATING THINGS UP! In just THREE days, watch some of the hottest performances live on Country Music's Biggest Night! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/k3ZdWyfLcZ — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 6, 2022

"When we can, we can spotlight people that are from Nashville, I think it's a really nice thing to do. And then Loretta is a situation that we both had an incredible close relationship with her, but everybody did. And you know, she was one of a kind," Deaton said.

This year honoring diversity is also a priority for the genre.

"Underneath this umbrella of country music, are all these different kinds of country music, and so that's what we want to be able to show, that's what we want to be able to show America, that this is what country music is today and this is what it looks like," Deaton said.

Earlier this week the CMT Awards announced they’d be moving to Austin in 2023. Asked if the CMA’s would follow suit, CEO Sarah Trahern, had this to say.

"So CMA went to New York in 2005 and it was a big move for us. It was a big celebration. Robert brought the show here to Bridgestone Arena when we came back to Nashville. So I just don't think that we would ever leave permanently. I could see us leaving for a year or two at some point if the opportunity ever presented itself," Trahern said.