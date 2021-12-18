Seven men indicted following death of Dallas Barrett at Whiskey Row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Seven men have been indicted following the death of Dallas Barrett at a Broadway bar this past August.

The 22-year-old Barrett was involved in an altercation with security staff at Whiskey Row the night of August 16.

Six men who were working at the bar that night were indicted on charges of reckless homicide and aggravated assault resulting in death.

Those six men are:

Dylan Thomas Larocca, 33, of Mt. Juliet

John D. Eustace, 26, of Hermitage

Mark Ryan Watkins, 24, last known address DeBary, Florida

Mallet Daquan Meneese, 30, of Hermitage

Jaelen Alexander Maxwell, 23, of Murfreesboro

Tarrell K. Gray, 25, of Nashville

Steven Simon, 41, of Hermitage was a non-employee of the bar who police say appeared to hold Barrett's legs while he was on the ground.

Larocca and Simon surrendered to police Friday. The other five men charged are not in custody.

Surveillance footage from the bar showed Barrett was held on the rooftop bar floor by security staff.

MNPD were called to the bar after the incident was called in to 911.

Barrett was found on the floor unresponsive. CPR was performed on him, but he died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center that night.

A medical examiner concluded last month Barrett died of asphyxiation and listed the manner of death as a homicide.

Bond for all seven men was set at $25,000.