Seventh grader arrested after threatening teacher he would 'go get a gun'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police arrested a middle school student this week after he told his teacher that he would go get a gun.

This happened Tuesday inside Antioch Middle School. The 12-year-old student told the school resource officer he was joking. No gun was found in the seventh grader's backpack.

Police said the student had a history of talking about guns and joining gangs.

He was taken into custody and charged in juvenile court with making a false report.

