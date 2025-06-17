Several communities grapple with how much to pay for firefighter salaries and equipment

MONTGOMERY & SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Typically, when you see this many firefighters, all in one place, they're battling smoke and flames. But on a sunny afternoon in Clarksville, dozens of firefighters and their supporters wore red t-shirts and flooded the local union office. These men and women are responding to a different kind of fight.

"Nothing happens overnight, and we know this," said Seth Bonecutter, a local firefighter and the Vice President of the Clarksville Fire Fighter Association.

"I’m an engineer, I’m promoted, but I don’t make much more than the starting pay," said Owen James, an engineer with the CFD.

Jesse Snyder is a Clarksville Fire Captain and President of the Clarksville Fire Fighter Association. He acknowledged that all of them, himself included, could face retribution for talking to a reporter about their fight for higher wages. "Something needs to be done," said Snyder. "Nobody’s asking to be rich, we’re just asking to be equal."

Clarksville Firefighters are hoping to lobby the City Council for more pay.

An entry-level fireman, who hasn't been certified yet, makes $43,800 a year. "So you do the math on how a man can afford to survive on that, a single man, and then a man, especially that has a family to provide for," said James.

NewsChannel 5 asked Captain Snyder if he could guess how many of his guys are forced to take a second or third job to make ends meet. "Oh, I’d say 75% of the guys probably," he replied.

Bonecutter thinks there's a lot of added stress when you add another job on top of what they already deal with as a fireman. "In this job, you’re seeing people on their worst days. You’re seeing people who may have lost everything, who may have lost something," said Bonecutter.

"Plus, you have to maintain a sharp focus because you have to make sure you treat people right and do the right thing for people," said Captain Snyder.

Unexpected Origins

The vocal movement to ask for more pay in Clarksville had an unexpected beginning. Jurnee Gillette has no connection to the fire department. No relatives in the force. She got involved through a conversation.

"A firefighter we were talking to, he was working like two and three jobs, and we were like why? And he was like -- well, a lot of us on the fire staff have to do that," she said.

So Gillette took her outrage to social media. "It worked out perfect timing, I was actually starting a Facebook group called Clarksville Connect. My intention for that group was to have a place on Facebook where people could come together as a community and just connect," she said. "So when this came up, I was like -- you know what -- let’s just donate the group temporarily to this cause."

One aspect of the page is that firefighters are allowed to post anonymously. "We wanted it to be a place where they can come talk and say what they can’t say elsewhere," said Gillette.

Anonymity gave firefighters the chance to enlighten the public on what neighboring communities are currently paying firemen. "A lot of the guys have been noticing pay for around the area," said Snyder.

Comparing Pay

NewsChannel 5 did our own research into what other communities are currently paying their entry-level firemen.

Clarksville: $43,800

Smyrna: $47,378

Hendersonville: $51,940

Brentwood: $53,603

Franklin: $55,000

Murfreesboro: $58,305

NewsChannel 5 was not able to independently verify these next numbers, but according to members of the Clarksville Fire Department, the city of Dickson pays uncertified firefighters $54,122. Goodlettsville Fire pays starting firefighters $54,265. White House Fire Department pays entry-level firefighters $55,000.

"I’m so tired of losing all these good people.," said James, who said they've lost several members of his battalion this year due to firefighters either transferring to another department or leaving the profession altogether.

They're hoping social media pressure, public events, and conversations with city leaders will all help their cause. And they fully realize, this fight may not result in an immediate victory. "Nobody wants to be in an argument, nobody wants to be in a fight. We just want to be up to par, so to speak," said Bonecutter. "Nobody expects something to happen just overnight. It takes time, but it also takes diligence."

But Owen James is worried, if the fight takes too long, he may have to leave the career he loves so dearly. "Above all, family comes first, and if I have to take another job or look elsewhere to provide more for my family, I will. But I love Clarksville, I’m almost 30 years old. I’ve lived here my whole life, these are the people I want to serve," said James.

NewsChannel 5 wanted to sit down with Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts or Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery for this story, but we were told by a city spokesperson that they couldn't comment while budget hearings are still underway.

The plight of volunteer fire departments

The situation is even more dire for 245 departments across Tennessee that are all volunteer. "We try to do with what we have," said Lt. Jason Ditzler of the Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department. "We are in desperate need."

Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department serves about 45 square miles of unincorporated Sumner County and shouldn't be confused with the Gallatin Fire Department, which is a paid service. Not only do their members do it for free, but they also operate on a very tight budget.

"We get $24,000 a year. This year there’s a chance that’s going to go down a little bit," said Ditzler.

Jason says about three-fourths of their budget goes to insurance and fuel for the trucks. "It disappears really quickly, then you have power, water, all the utilities that have to get paid," said Ditzler.

It's left them lacking a lot of the resources, they say, they need to protect the public. "When our rescue truck got towed, that was money that came out of the Chief's pocket. If there’s a fuse or a light or something, that’ll initially come out of our pocket," he said. "You don’t see a bathroom anywhere in this place, you don’t see a shower. You see a Port-A-John sitting outside in a gravel drive. And so, when we come back from a fire, we have to take all of those carcinogens home with our kids, with our families."

It also means not all of their firefighters have necessities like their turnout gear. "It only has a lifespan of 10 years. So after 10 years, we have to go and get all new gear for everybody all over again," said Ditzler.

When they ask the Sumner County Commission for more money, the request is often ignored. "They just think, oh well, they’re doing okay with what they got," said Ditzler.

It forced the department to issue their first GoFundMe request online, and they're also planning some upcoming fundraisers; however, it is a bit of a challenge to host guests at a building without any bathrooms or running water.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.