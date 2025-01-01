Several new Tennessee laws are taking effect today. Here are a few you should know about.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It isn't just our calendars that switch over when we ring in a new year. The State of Tennessee has several new laws going into effect in 2025.

Some of the 18 new laws are pretty mundane, others controversial.

Age verification for pornography

Last year, Tennessee lawmakerspassed a lawrequiring age verification for pornography websites. "For adults, if that’s what you wish to look at, or take in, read about, whatever, you’re an adult you can do what you want to. But we want to protect our children from that type of pornography," said Rep. William Lamberth, a Portland Republican.

But to restrict children from accessing adult websites, users will have to upload a picture of their photo ID and take a real-time picture on their device to confirm their face matches the one on the ID.

Between privacy and First Amendment concerns, a federal judge temporarily paused this law on Monday from going into effect. Texas has a similar law which is expected to be debated at the Supreme Court later this month.

Social media age verification

Tennessee lawmakers passed a similar law that addresses children creating social media profiles.

"The bill will require social media companies to verify the age of any person who attempts to create an account on their platform," said Sen. Jack Johnson, a Franklin Republican. "The bill would require the social media company to verify that they have express consent of the minor’s parent or legal guardian prior to becoming an account holder."

This law also allows parents to have access to privacy controls and screen time limits. The law has gone into effect but is also likely to be challenged in court, especially by the big social media companies.

Background checks for bail bondsmen

This new law shouldn't be too controversial. Under the new law, any bail bondsmen in Tennessee has to undergo an annual criminal history and background check to make sure they're still in compliance and in good standing through the state.

Using technology for alcohol purchases

This is another interesting new law. Right now, at Whole Foods, you can upload a copy of your state ID that is attached to a scan print of your hand.

The technology is used so that someone purchasing alcohol can scan their hand but skip pulling out your state ID.

Under the new law, other grocery stores in the state can utilize similar technology.

Protections for renters

A new Tennessee law will require a landlord to provide contact information, day one, for the appropriate maintenance person or to an online maintenance portal. It's designed to help renters know who to reach out to, especially when time is of the essence.

"The reason for this is to help ensure tenants have access to necessary contact information to request maintenance services," said Dwayne Thompson, a Cordova Democrat who retired from the legislature in 2024.

Another new law prevents individuals or groups from adversarial countries from buying land in Tennessee. There's also a new law that requires training for bartenders to watch for signs of sexual assault or abuse.

The Tennessee legislature begins its 114th General Assembly session on Jan. 14.

