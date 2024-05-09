Several roads are closed due to flooding in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The following roads are closed due to flooding in Williamson County.
- Webb Rd / Horton Highway
- Trinity Rd / Arno Rd
- Floyd Rd / Old Hillsboro Rd
- Southall Rd/ Old Hillsboro Rd / Leiper's Creek Road
- Blazer Road / Boyd Mill Pike
- Bailey Road / Sweeney Hollow Road
- Del Rio Pike / Cotton Lane
- Carl Road / Panorama Valley Lane
