Severe blood shortage in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An unrelenting need continues, and the doctor's orders for this prescription can't be filled at any pharmacy.

Passionate to share Blood Assurance's message, Brooke Katz, who is the media relations coordinator, says fewer people have donated while the number of people in need of blood goes up here in Middle Tennessee.

"The thing that people don't realize is how important this is," said Katz. "Blood is a medicine, and it is being used every single day."

Hospitals rely on people willing to give a piece of what keeps them alive. Katz explained how the 30 to 45-minute process works, so someone who hasn't yet donated blood might consider it.

"Nobody loves needles, but I promise it does not hurt at all, and that is probably the shortest part," said Katz. "When you donate here, it is helping local patients in this community."

Blood Assurance supplies blood to the majority of hospitals in Middle Tennessee. The donation supply is currently upheld by a few donors.

"Out of all of the eligible people in the population who could donate, only about 3 percent do," said Katz.

Blood Assurance makes incentives for the unyielding demand.

"If you donate through the 31st, so tomorrow, you will be entered to win a $500 e-gift card," said Katz. "And then beginning in early April, on April 1st, we are giving away $100 gift cards to five people."

Organizations can also host a blood drive through Blood Assurance.

Katz shared a message from a life-giving donor she met.

"She knows the good that it does," said Katz. "And so I like her message: she said, 'Do it scared; just do it.'"

For more information on how to donate, find locations, or organize a blood drive, visit Blood Assurance’s website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com).