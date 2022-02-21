Severe Weather Awareness Week focuses on preparing for tornadoes, floods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — To make sure people are prepared for upcoming severe weather over the next several months, The National Weather Service is hosting its annual Severe Weather Awareness Week. It runs February 20th to 26th.

Tornadoes and floods are the biggest threats to Middle Tennessee and knowing what to do during those events is imperative.

Free, online classes are happening each day this week through Saturday. Topics range from severe weather preparedness during floods, tornadoes and thunderstorms, as well as understanding how alerts and social media play a role during one of these events.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Krissy Hurley said they purposely have this awareness week before the most severe weather months of March, April and May. It’s perfect for folks who just moved here who may not know how to prepare or for those who may face storm anxiety.

Tennessee leads the country in nighttime tornadoes. Hurley said a common misconception is thinking you’ll be able to see it or know it’s coming ahead of time. She said now is the time to create a safety plan and this week can help you do that.

"We don't ever want you put in that situation where you’re sitting there trying to google search what you should do during a tornado warning," said Hurley. "We want you to think about it now. Where’s the best place you can go? What’s the safest things you can do?"

You can register for classes and see a full rundown of the schedule here.