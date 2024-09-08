Sexual Assault Center fundraiser educates, raises money, sheds light on how to support survivors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Sexual Assault Center, or SAC, hosted the 'Mad Hatter' fundraiser Saturday night.

Its goal was to raise $360,000 to invest back into the sexual assault survivor community.

The proceeds will fund survivors' therapy, rape kits, and other services. It will also go towards SAFE bar training, so staff at bars around Nashville can intervene if needed.

At Saturday's fundraiser, attendees were able to have an "immersive experience" to learn about survivors' stories. A photographer asked survivors to choose where and how they wanted to be photographed to take control of their narrative. Those photographs were then portrayed, along with audio recounting their experiences.

The idea was to educate, allow survivors to feel seen, and encourage the community to support the SAC mission.

"There's so many amazing resources that they provided to me that I didn't even know about at the time," said Danielle Pyle, a survivor who has worked with SAC.

If you want to donate, you can visit their website.

