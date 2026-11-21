RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Twenty years ago, Evane Stoner walked into the Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford and Cannon Counties as a child who needed help.

Now, she's returning as an interior designer and survivor advocate, helping create a larger, trauma-informed space for the next child who may walk through those doors.

WATCH: Survivor returns to help design Child Advocacy Center expansion

Survivor returns to help design Child Advocacy Center expansion

The Child Advocacy Center of Rutherford and Cannon Counties broke ground on the renovation and expansion of its Murfreesboro facility, marking a major change for an organization that says it has served more than 54,000 children and families since opening in 2000.

The center responds to cases involving child abuse, child sexual abuse and children exposed to drug use. Its staff works as part of a multidisciplinary team that includes law enforcement, the Tennessee Department of Children's Services, medical professionals and prosecutors.

For Executive Director Sharon DeBoer, the expansion has become increasingly necessary as Rutherford County has grown. The center previously operated in about 1,800 square feet. DeBoer said it has 16 employees but only had enough room for eight desks.

“We never had room for all of our employees,” DeBoer said.

The organization purchased the building it previously rented and conducted a capital campaign to prepare for the renovation. Once complete, the center will have about 8,000 square feet.

But those involved in the project say the expansion isn't simply about having more room.

For Stoner, every decision about the new space has a purpose.

Stoner is an interior designer involved in the expansion, helping the team think through lighting, furniture, privacy, colors and other elements of the building.

“When you're designing for a child who has experienced trauma, every decision matters,” Stoner told the crowd during the groundbreaking. “The lighting, the colors, the furniture, the privacy. The way a child is welcomed when they walk through the door.”

Stoner understands the experience from both sides. Twenty years ago, she was one of those children.

“I was once one of those children here in this town,” Stoner said. “Twenty years ago I came to the Child Advocacy Center. It was the first place I felt safe.”

Stoner said she received group therapy, went through a forensic interview and had trusted adults at the center who believed her as she navigated disclosing her abuse and eventually going through the court process.

She still remembers some of the smallest details, including fruit snacks, coloring books and crafts that gave her a temporary break from the fear surrounding what she was experiencing.

Those memories are now influencing how she thinks about the new center.

Stoner said children brought to a Child Advocacy Center may not fully understand why they're there or what is about to happen. She believes creating a calm and welcoming environment can make a difference during an already frightening experience.

For Stoner, returning as an adult and helping design that environment has become a full-circle experience.

“This has been a full-circle experience that is so amazing that I could come back here 20 years later and say, ‘Hey, I'm here. This happened to me, and I want to help, and I want to advocate for those who can't even utter those words and even come forward in the first place,’” she said.

Stoner also hopes sharing her experience will help break misconceptions about what child sexual abuse looks like.

During her remarks, she delivered one of the day's starkest reminders.

“He didn't break into our house,” Stoner said. “He sat at our dinner table.”

Stoner said people often imagine the danger coming from a stranger. Instead, she said many children are abused by someone they or their family know and trust.

For a child, she said, disclosing that abuse can mean going against someone they have been taught to trust while having no idea what will happen to their family, home or everyday life afterward.

“Most children are very, very scared to come forward and so I think it's important to advocate for those children and to advocate for their needs because we as a community have a responsibility to help them,” Stoner said.

The groundbreaking also brought Stoner face-to-face with someone who knew her during a very different chapter of her life.

Retired Murfreesboro Police detective sergeant Amy Deane worked Stoner's case years ago. Deane said it had been roughly 15 years since she had seen her.

Deane remembered Stoner as a young child who was nervous, traumatized and struggling to talk about what was happening to her.

Years later, Deane watched the child whose case she once worked stand in front of a crowd as an adult, sharing her story and helping create the Child Advocacy Center's next chapter.

“It made me realize the person that I thought she was,” Deane said. “And it just reiterated the point that she is very strong. She is so strong, so determined.”

DeBoer echoed that sentiment.

“She was an incredibly strong little girl who grew up to be an incredibly strong woman who is giving back to our community in great ways,” she said.

The Child Advocacy Center's work extends beyond providing a physical location.

DeBoer said the center works with a Child Protective Investigative Team made up of agencies involved in investigating abuse cases. Children can undergo forensic interviews, while the center works alongside law enforcement, the Department of Children's Services, medical professionals and the district attorney's office.

The center also offers prevention education.

DeBoer said its Darkness to Light Child Sexual Abuse Prevention Training helps parents, grandparents and professionals recognize signs and symptoms of child sexual abuse and learn how to report concerns.

Another program — Speak Up, Be Safe — is designed to teach children how to recognize potentially unsafe situations and identify a trusted adult they can turn to for help.

The new building is expected to provide significantly more room for that work.

During the groundbreaking, speakers said the project has been years in the making. Planning for a larger facility began around 2019, and speakers put the overall effort at roughly $3.3 million.

The center received $1 million from Rutherford County toward the effort and also relied on donors and community partners.

Stoner told those gathered that the building itself has been paid for, but the organization's need for support isn't over. A significantly larger facility also means higher ongoing operating costs.

DeBoer said there are numerous ways people can help the Child Advocacy Center, from volunteering or hosting fundraisers to donating everyday items such as snacks and juice boxes for children who arrive after school for forensic interviews.

For Stoner, however, the new space represents something that cannot be measured only in square footage.

“Somewhere in our community right now is a child who will one day walk through these doors,” she said. “And this building will change the course of their life.”

Twenty years after she was that child, Stoner now gets to help decide what those doors will open into.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@NewsChannel5.com