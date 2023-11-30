She cared for stray cats outside her Bellevue apartment. Now she's got to find a new home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Feeding stray cats could cost some Bellevue renters their homes.

At Bellevue West, at least one non-renewal notice has been given to someone who's fed the pack of cats at the complex.

Neighbors don't think this is the right course of action.

"They were here this same pack of cats," explained a tenant. "They seem to love and care for one another, and they're a pack."

It's believed the same group of cats has lived in the same spot for at least five years.

Three neighbors talked to NewsChannel 5 about the situation. We agreed to keep the people anonymous. One is already fighting to not lose her apartment because she's cared for the cats. She said many other people have provided food and water for the cats, too.

"The people who used to live on both sides of me were feeding them," she said.

Right now, any tenant who feeds the homeless cats is receiving a warning from management. It explains they need to stop because they are in violation of the lease. The lease clearly states stray and wild animals cannot be fed.

All that aside, the neighbors say the cats have such a presence at the apartment complex. They think the apartment is part of the problem.

"Why do you have to go to evicting people?" asked a tenant. "It's not going to work because some of the cats have been here five years, maybe even longer. How many people have they evicted in that time? The cats are still here."

According to Metro Animal Care and Control, the only time the complex called them because of a cat problem was in 2015 for something unrelated.

We reached out to the complex to ask if there's anything else they can do. We're waiting to hear back.

The cats are spayed and neutered because tenants have set traps.