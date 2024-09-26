She had open heart surgery as an infant. Now, she's a familiar face at the VUMC farmer's market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How about a story that truly comes full circle?

A little more than a year ago, a Smith County baby was born with a heart condition. Jocelyn Scalzo would need open heart surgery.

For parents, it's never easy to face such unfamiliar territory. Jocelyn went home from the hospital on a heart monitor, with the goal for her to get bigger and stronger to be able to undergo such a surgery.

While she was in and out of the hospital, her parents needed a few things. They needed a way to stretch their legs, find different food and just get out of the hospital room.

That's when they found the farmer's market at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

It's open from late spring to the end of fall. If you're reading it, the market will close for the season at the end of October — so hurry up if you want to check it out!

You may even see Jocelyn and her mom, Samantha! They run Brush Creek Farms based out of Smith County. They grow all different vegetables for your salads and fresh cut flowers.

During Jocelyn's stay, they didn't even know the market existed. Now it makes sense that they're regulars setting up fresh produce and doctors and nurses can see a happy and healthy Jocelyn.

But this is what's really sweet: Samantha says Jocelyn is a total garden baby.

"I mean her favorite toy, we joke about it, is like a pepper," Samantha said. "Right after her first birthday, you would open her toys that she got for her birthday and you'd find peppers in them."

Want to see this total garden baby in her element? Watch in the player about to see this hopeful future farmer.

"I think back onto the last year like when her birthday was just a few weeks ago, looking at all the photos of when she was in the hospital, and hooked up to everything and on a ventilator and everything that we're just so blessed to have made it this far with her," Samantha said.

Click here to learn more about Vanderbilt's farmer's market.

Do you have a story we should highlight for Take Time to Smile? You can email me at Austin.Pollack@newschannel5.com.