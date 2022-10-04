'She is country music': fans flock to famous ranch to mourn Loretta Lynn

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. (WTVF) — At 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, an SUV containing the body of Loretta Lynn quietly exited her beloved ranch. It was a moment none of her fans expected when they planned weeks ago to visit.

"I wanted to cry, but I know she’s up in heaven, looking down on all of us," said Linda Whipple, who had planned a visit from Arizona.

Escorting the vehicle was Chris Davis: a one-time bodyguard for Lynn, now the Humphreys County Sheriff.

"We know that she is what she is to the public world; she should be very proud of that," Davis said. "But at the end of the day, they are family to us and our community and we want to take care of that right now."

Many of Lynn's fans at the ranch credited her giving spirit, throwing a concert to benefit her community after the devastating Humphreys County floods.

"She is a legend; she is country music. Country music is your heart, and that is Loretta Lynn," said Ginger Stevens, who was visiting the Loretta Lynn Ranch from Kentucky.

At the place Lynn loved most, the people she loved most are asking for privacy in the wake of her death.

Her fans are happy to oblige, with some parting words for the family of a legend.

"I just want the family to know that they are in our thoughts and prayers," Stevens said. "We would love to give them as much comfort — as much as we can — because she was greatly loved."