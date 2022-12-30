'She just didn't deserve this': Family calls for justice after woman's body found in creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family is grieving and begging for answers after their loved one was killed.

Starlena Sullivan's body was found just three days before Christmas in a North Nashville creek.

Sullivan was a mother of three. She was a sister, daughter, aunt and friend.

Her older sister says Starlena just loved life.

"As a sister and person, Starlena was fun, loving, jovial and she loved everybody, even people who hurt her," said Shalania McCrady.

This family is gathering at a place for Starlena they never thought they would be at so soon.

"We just viewed her body, and I can’t believe nobody would do that to my child," said Mary Sullivan Ivey, Starlena's mother.

The family was making funeral arraignments for Starlena at the New Generation Funeral Home in Antioch.

Metro Nashville Police Department says Starlena's body on Dec. 22 in a creek in the 4000 block of Fairview Drive.

A passerby walking their dog discovered the remains. An examination at the Forensic Science Center today revealed the victim had been fatally shot.

Starlena faced many challenges in life.

She survived brain surgery and years of domestic abuse.

When police discovered Starlena's body, she was wearing a purple domestic violence awareness month bracelet.

"It is my belief that it is those experiences that ended us up here and, so if you know anything if you have any information, no piece of information is too small. Please contact Metro Nashville Police Department and tell them what you know," said McCrady.

So far no one has been arrested and this grieving family is asking the killer to go to the police.

"If you’re out there I’m hoping you turn yourself in, please. We don’t know the circumstance. We don’t know nothing, and you need to come forward," said Sullivan Ivey.

The family has a message for those in domestic violence situations to please know help is available.

Anyone with information about the victim is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.