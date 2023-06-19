She used to serve Nashville on the school board. Now, she wants to be mayor.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After serving on the school board, Fran Bush is setting her sights on serving the city as mayor.

Originally from Nashville, she graduated from the city's school system and went on to Tennessee State University. She is the owner and director of Model Kids Learning Academy.

NewsChannel 5 sent every person running for mayor a questionnaire with the same questions. We have not edited these answers from the candidates, meaning these responses are straight for them.

Nashville’s violent crime rate outpaces the national average as well as that of similar-sized cities. As Mayor, how would you work with MNPD to ensure Nashvillians can feel safe in our city?

If I am elected as your next Mayor, I would promote community-oriented policing strategies that prioritize building trust, collaboration, and positive relationships between law enforcement and the community. Encourage officers to engage with residents, establish neighborhood watch programs, and facilitate regular community meetings to address concerns and foster dialogue. Utilize data analysis and intelligence-led policing techniques to identify crime hotspots and trends.

This information can help allocate resources effectively, focus law enforcement efforts in high-crime areas, and address root causes of crime through targeted interventions. Invest in evidence-based crime prevention programs that have demonstrated effectiveness in reducing violence and criminal activity. These may include initiatives focused on youth mentorship, conflict resolution, restorative justice, and gang prevention. Engage these stakeholders in collaborative efforts, such as supporting after-school programs, creating safe routes to schools, and promoting community cohesion. Work collaboratively with other city departments, such as public health, education, housing, and social services, to address the interconnected social, economic, and health factors that contribute to crime and violence.

We’ve seen multiple neighborhoods grapple with the proliferation of homeless encampments that pose threats to public safety and sanitation. How would you balance compassionate treatment of the unhoused with the desire of citizens to live in clean, safe neighborhoods?

I would prioritize the implementation of a housing-first approach, which focuses on providing stable and permanent housing as the foundation for addressing homelessness. Allocate resources to create more affordable housing options, supportive housing, and rapid rehousing programs to help individuals transition from homelessness to stable housing.

Increase funding for outreach teams consisting of trained professionals who can engage with people experiencing homelessness in a compassionate and non-judgmental manner. These teams can provide essential services such as mental health support, substance abuse counseling, job training, and connections to healthcare and social services. Advocate for policies that support affordable housing development, living wages, healthcare expansion, and the integration of supportive services into the community.

Metro Nashville government has been involved in a series of spats with the Republican-controlled state legislature that could have far-reaching effects on how the city functions. How will you work with the state legislature and preserve the will of Metro Nashville’s voters?

I would establish open and constructive lines of communication with state legislators, regardless of their political affiliation. Build relationships based on mutual respect and a shared commitment to the well-being of Nashville and its residents. Engage in proactive advocacy to protect the autonomy and decision-making authority of local government. Clearly communicate the importance of local control in addressing the unique needs and challenges of Metro Nashville.

Highlight the positive impact of local initiatives and policies on the community. Reach out to legislators and build relationships from other districts and cities who may share common interests or face similar challenges. Work collaboratively with these allies to advocate for policies that respect local decision-making and preserve the will of Metro Nashville's voters. I will remain persistent and vigilant in advocating for the interests of Metro Nashville. Stay informed about proposed state legislation and proactively engage in discussions and negotiations to protect local decision-making and ensure the preservation of the will of Metro Nashville's voters.

For the first time ever in Vanderbilt’s annual poll, a majority of Nashvillians said our city is moving in the wrong direction. How do you think we can get Nashville on the right track?

I would foster an environment that attracts diverse industries, encourages entrepreneurship, and promotes job growth. Invest in infrastructure, affordable housing, and workforce development programs to support a thriving economy and ensure equitable access to opportunities for all residents. Prioritize education by working closely with local school systems to improve educational outcomes, expand access to quality early childhood education, and enhance vocational training programs.

Collaborate with businesses and higher education institutions to align curriculum with workforce needs and create pathways to employment for residents. Invest in public transit options, improve infrastructure, and promote alternative transportation modes to reduce traffic congestion and enhance mobility for residents and visitors. By implementing these strategies and actively working towards the betterment of the city, Nashville can regain its momentum and move in a direction that reflects the aspirations and values of its diverse population.

As Nashville has grown, so has the cost of living. What strategies would you employ to make our city affordable for working families?

I would encourage the development of affordable housing units. This can include offering incentives to developers, implementing inclusionary zoning policies, and establishing affordable housing trust funds. Explore innovative housing models such as community land trusts to preserve affordable housing options. implementing rent stabilization measures to protect tenants from significant rent increases. This can help provide stability for working families and prevent displacement due to skyrocketing.

Encourage the development of mixed-income housing projects that combine affordable units with market-rate housing. This approach promotes socioeconomic diversity and ensures that affordable housing is integrated into different neighborhoods.

Work to expand access to affordable childcare options for working families. This can include partnering with community organizations, investing in childcare subsidies, and exploring innovative models such as cooperative childcare initiatives. I would work towards creating a more affordable city where working families can thrive economically and have access to affordable housing, quality education, transportation, and essential services. It requires a multi-faceted approach that involves collaboration between government, businesses, community organizations, and residents to address the complex challenges of affordability.

A Nashville mayor hasn’t discussed rapid-area transit in earnest since Mayor Barry’s plan was rejected by voters. What are your thoughts on what the city needs for public transit?

Ultimately, the development of public transit in Nashville requires a comprehensive and long-term approach that considers the needs and aspirations of the community. It should address the city's unique characteristics and strive to provide a reliable, efficient, and accessible transportation system that meets the needs of residents, reduces congestion, and contributes to the city's sustainability goals.

Just under 30 percent of Nashville’s third graders are reading at grade level. Nashville has trailed significantly in education gains compared to other Middle Tennessee counties. What can a mayor do for education?

As a mayor, there are several actions you can take to support education and improve educational outcomes in Nashville. I would work closely with the local school systems, such as Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS), to establish a collaborative partnership. Foster open communication, regular meetings, and shared goals to align efforts and coordinate resources effectively.

Prioritize early childhood education by promoting access to quality pre-kindergarten. Collaborate with community organizations, businesses, and philanthropic partners to expand early childhood education. Advocate for increased education funding at the local, state, and federal levels. Work with education advocates, parents, and community leaders to make the case for adequate resources to support schools and educators. Highlight the importance of equitable funding to ensure that schools serving disadvantaged communities receive the necessary resources.

There is a perception that downtown is more of a priority because of the revenue it generates. What policies do you propose that will serve all neighborhoods?

I would implement targeted programs to revitalize neighborhoods that have been historically neglected or face economic challenges. This can involve providing financial incentives for small businesses to open or expand in these areas, improving public spaces, and supporting affordable housing initiatives. Enhance transportation infrastructure and connectivity options for neighborhoods outside of downtown areas. This can include improving public transportation systems, creating bike lanes and pedestrian-friendly paths, and ensuring equitable access to transportation services. Invest in educational opportunities and workforce development programs in all neighborhoods.

This can involve establishing community learning centers, providing scholarships for vocational training, and collaborating with local businesses to create job opportunities within the community. Implement community policing strategies that foster trust and collaboration between law enforcement and residents. Encourage the establishment of neighborhood watch programs and community engagement initiatives to ensure safety and security in all neighborhoods.

Develop and implement policies to increase the availability of affordable housing in all neighborhoods. This can involve zoning reforms, incentives for developers to include affordable units in their projects and support for community land trusts or cooperative housing models. Utilize data and analytics to identify disparities and track progress in each neighborhood. Regularly evaluate the impact of policies and make data-driven adjustments to ensure equitable outcomes. By implementing these policies, it is possible to shift the perception of downtown-centric prioritization and foster a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous community for all neighborhoods.

Nashville has faced the following in the last three years: the pandemic, a tornado, a bombing, and a mass shooting. What makes you qualified to handle these levels of crises?

As your former Metropolitan Nashville School Board Member, I am more than qualified to handle levels of crisis. I was the only Board member and leader on the local level who advocated along with parents to get our kids back into school during the pandemic. Our children were faced with extreme mental illness, suicidal thoughts, and unfortunately, we lost children to suicide, gun violence, a profound of learning loss and as a result our kids have suffered tremendous academically.

I ran into the fire, stood up against politics and had the courage to stand alone and because of my leadership, our children returned to the classroom, stood with coaches to get our kids back on the fields to play their sports and stood with parents to allow parents to decide on mask optional for the kids. Candidates who are running for Mayor, who speak on the importance of education, did not come to the rescue of our children’s education during our education crisis. Voters want a Mayor who will have the guts to stand up to politics and make Nashvillians a priority. I will always stand with people over politics.

Come July 1, Nashville’s Community Oversight Board, as we know it, will cease operating. How will you ensure that Nashville gets the same level of community oversight that voters overwhelmingly approved?

If I become your next Mayor, I would restore the same level of community oversight that voters approved. It is important to follow our democracy and to ensure that voters have the power to make decisions of what matters to ensure voices are heard and laws are followed.