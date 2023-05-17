She was newly paralyzed last summer and is now 8. It hasn't stopped her.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A freak accident at a creek on the Loretta Lynn's ranch last summer left young Sarah Faulkner, now 8, confined to a wheelchair.

On that Aug. 6 day, Sarah's mother, Kristin Faulkner, says her daughter was life-flighted to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, where she underwent emergency surgery.

She's paralyzed from her chest down, but it hasn't stopped the young girl from doing the things she loves.

Despite the challenges she faces, Sarah's love for horses runs deep.

"I like trotting the most," Sarah shared.

The horses at Lucky Fox Farm in Murfreesboro love Sarah as well. It's where she not only enjoys horseback riding for fun but also therapeutic.

At Magnolia Equine Assisted Therapies, a team of dedicated staff members helps Sarah build her core strength, preventing the onset of scoliosis, all while ensuring she has fun during the process.

For Sarah's mother, the past nine months have been undeniably difficult. Navigating various medical facilities, including Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, Atlanta and Louisville rehab centers.

"We've been in six different facilities since August, and we just about two weeks ago were able to come home," said her mother.

Friends of the Faulkner family have set up a GoFundMepage to offer support.

The campaign aims to raise $300,000, which will not only assist with medical costs but also aid in finding a more wheelchair-accessible home for Sarah.

Throughout this experience, Sarah remains the same fun-loving child she was before the accident.

"She makes the best out of every situation that she's in, and she's literally been an inspiration to our family," said Faulkner.

The doctors have told the family that they have never seen anyone with Sarah's injuries walk again. But this family is riding on faith.

The family is also saving up to get Sarah a specialized adaptive horse saddle which will help with her core strength and independence.