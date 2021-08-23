‘She was our everything.’ Family remembers Waverly flood victim Regenia Brake

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A mother of 5 was swept away during flooding as her son grabbed onto a tree to avoid going underwater in Waverly.

Regenia Brake’s body was later found in a ditch downstream. Her children want her to be remembered as the best mom, and the glue that kept their family together.

As floodwater consumed the Creekview Manor Apartments, walls of brick homes ruptured and crumbled. Cameron Guy said he blew up pool floats for them, but he got separated from his mom, Regenia.

Cameron Guy said, “She fought for her life, and she fought for mine.”

Cameron was picked up by a rescue boat. He said the power of the water was so intense that his rescue boat was stuck for hours before they could break free.

“They did save my life, I want to thank Billy, Ken, and Jason from Benton County Sheriff’s Office,” Guy said, “They were so brave, they did everything they could and they saved my life.”

He said deputies in Williamson County found his vehicle. It’s now filled with rocks in the bottom of Trace Creek.

“I just want people to know that she was not just another body that was found,” Kayla Brake said, “And she was the best momma ever. I’m gonna miss my momma, and I’m gonna think about my momma every day for the rest of my life.”

Kayla Brake said their home is ruined, and they lost everything in a different Waverly neighborhood. A state trooper risked his life to save her grandmother who was stranded on their porch. Their family will never forget the law enforcement officers who helped them.

Regenia Brake will be laid to rest on Saturday. Guy said, “She was our everything.”