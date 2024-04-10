'She will always have a song.' A Nashville group's beautiful gift of music to a mid-state family.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You don't need to look any further than right here in Music City to find folks who truly understand the value of music. It can move us in the good times, and maybe even help heal us in the bad.

One mid-state family knows that all too well.

Most days, you'll find Nadia Mutana juggling her seven kids through meal time, school time and playtime.

A traveling missionary family from Kenya, the Mutanas have gotten used to making a life together wherever they are. But no matter where that is, music never seems too far away.

"They sleep with music, they wake up with music, that is always a constant," Nadia said. "And if I turn it off, someone will start singing."

It’s worship music that’s lifted them higher recently, during times when they couldn’t have felt much lower.

In 2018, Just hours after Nadia's daughter Grace was born, the doctor came to visit.

"He was shaking and he said 'I wish I never had to deliver this news, but she has a rare syndrome, a genetic disorder, and it’s called CLOVES syndrome," Nadia said.

CLOVES syndrome would make it hard for little Grace to do the simplest things like turn her neck, see, or even eat.

Then came another diagnosis: stage four nerve cell cancer. Grace underwent five months of chemo, and not one but two stem cell transplants.

During one of those treatments, Nadia began listening while sitting next to Grace, and heard, what else, but music.

"In my state of crying and broken and desperate and with really no hope at that moment, she began to hum, and in a weak voice she began to slowly sing," Nadia said. "She was singing this worship song of how God has been good to her. And I cried , and that snapped me out — I have no reason to complain now."

"I fell to my knees and just worshiped, and the more she sang, the more energy she had," Nadia said.

There were so many ups and downs over the following months. Nadia began writing down those miraculous moments in a book. The rest of the family joined in too.

They were words saved for just the right moment. Saved for when just words alone wouldn't do the Mutanas justice.

Through the work of the Sing Me A Story Foundation and the Boedecker Foundation, The Nashville Youth Jazz Ensemble brought music into the Mutana’s life once again, by transforming the words the family wrote into a musical production.

"All I could think was, 'This is perfect, this is a perfect way for us to explain what she means to us and is meaningful to all of us and totally her,' you know!," Nadia said.

We wanted you to know more about the Sing Me A Story Foundation, the group that organized the song for the Mutana family. Here is an extended interview with the group's executive director, Austin Atteberry:

Web Extra: A Nashville group's beautiful gift of music to a mid-state family

Nadia says Grace takes a while to warm up to strangers: she’s naturally a shy girl. But as she recognized the words of each of her siblings, her inner extrovert couldn’t help but make an appearance.

No one can tell what the future may bring; Grace’s current trial drugs have shown mixed results.

"She will always have a song," Nadia said. "No pain can take that away."

But for the mom with a new song in her home, what a wonderful gift to hear the song in Grace's heart.

Grace's mom says this story proves their whole family has so much to be thankful for. She says despite the challenges, she's filled with hope and her faith.

She says she knows Grace's story ends well.

Here is more information on a GoFundMe the Mutana family has set up.