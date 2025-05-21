She works more than 9 to 5! Dolly Parton exhibit opens at the Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the most acclaimed musical artists of our time has found a new home for some of her most beloved items.

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp got to take take a peek today at the new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame, and people are lining up for it!

It's called "Dolly Parton: Journey of a Seeker" and includes all kinds of Dolly artifacts, like costumes and the first handwritten lyrics to Jolene, as well as instruments and awards.

The exhibit tells the story of her overcoming obstacles and naysayers in her storied career, those who said her outfits were too flamboyant, that Dollywood would flop, and that the Imagination Library was not sustainable.

The exhibit's co-curator, Michael McCall says it was hard work, but Dolly made it happen.

"With Imagination Library the first year she did it, it was just her county, which was Sevier County - almost 5,000 kids between 1 and 5 - and so they were like there is no way you can sustain that over time, and now it's more than 250,000 books a month!"

Dolly actually stopped by a kick-off event for the exhibit earlier this week at the museum. She says she never imagined this much success when she was dreaming of fame as a child.

"I think it's wonderful that I have been able to see my little girl dreams come true. It's a long way from the top of the Smoky Mountains to the top of the world, and thanks to you and all the fans and all the people who have helped me along the way, I'm so grateful, because it didn't come without sacrifice."

The exhibit is open through September 2026 and is part of your museum admission.

Here's a tip: buy your ticket online here before arriving so you guarantee your timed entry.

